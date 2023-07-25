Wisconsin State Patrol joins 11 Midwest states for special speed enforcement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - About 100 law enforcement agencies, including the Wisconsin State Patrol, will join officers from 11 states across the Midwest to step up patrols on Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said it’s part of a campaign that’s a 24-hour, high-visibility enforcement effort involving state, county and local law enforcement agencies. It’s part of Speed Awareness Day, which is intended to educate the community on the dangers of speeding.

In 2022, 162 people were killed and more than 6,500 were hurt in speed-related crashes, WisDOT said in a news release.

WisDOT said the number of 100+ mph citations issued by State Patrol rose sharply during the pandemic, from 583 citations in 2019 to 1,403 citations in 2020. State Patrol officers issued 1,159 100+ mph citations in 2022.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol will have all available officers working statewide to stop drivers who are endangering safety on the roads.

