As wildfire smoke clears out, Air Quality Advisory issued for ozone

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued an air quality advisory for ozone in effect until 11 o’clock Tuesday night.

The advisory is for 14 counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Sheboygan, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

The DNR says the air quality will be unhealthy for everyone, although people will be more susceptible to problems if they have asthma or other lung conditions. Children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors, such as outdoor workers, are also at a higher risk.

The air quality may also be unhealthy for these vulnerable groups in the inland counties, the DNR adds.

People are advised to avoid or reduce prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity.

Breathing too much ozone can inflame airways and cause respiratory problems. Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, tightness of the chest, wheezing, throat irritation, or a burning or discomfort when taking deep breaths.

