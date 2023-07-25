Ways to build up your job skills for free with online learning

81% of companies view employee training as being key to achieving their business goals
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Six in 10 workers will require training for new skills within the next four years, according to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) recently released Future of Jobs Report.

Juanita Soranno is the vice president of social impact and innovation at edX, a website where users can sign up for over 4,000 courses at universities around the country for free to learn new skills.

“I think something that people really come across is that it’s difficult to identify what it is you should be upskilling in,” Soranno said. “So, if you are working in a job where and you have technical skills, but you realize that, ‘Oh, AI has come into the picture,’ or it’s some new platform that you have really dealt with. Where do you go to find those skills?”

Soranno said edX is a good place to try out new skills before paying for certificate courses or degrees.

She also echoed the sentiment of the WEF report on the value of life-long learning.

“The misconception is that education stops once we’re done with high school or potentially post high school education,” Soranno explained. “And really what our goal should be is to continuously learn. Lifelong learning is really the key to stay ahead of what the needs are in the job market.”

Soranno said the job market changes quickly and those able to adapt will find ways to increase their earning power.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash causes partial collapse of building on Green Bay's Main Street
Two hurt when crash causes partial building collapse on Green Bay’s Main Street
Taylor Schabusiness listens to opening statements at her trial in Green Bay
Testimony begins in Taylor Schabusiness murder trial
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Man stabbed in downtown Green Bay
Green Bay Packers display Cheesehead products, announcing the organization acquired Foamation,...
Green Bay Packers acquire maker of Cheesehead hats
Taylor Schabusiness sits in Brown County court for the third day of her homicide trial
WATCH LIVE: Medical examiner at Taylor Schabusiness trial: “The manner of death was homicide”

Latest News

FILE - A photo of former Russian prisoner Trevor Reed, shown Feb. 15, 2022, in Fort Worth,...
Marine veteran freed from Russia in 2022 prisoner swap injured while fighting in Ukraine, US says
Taylor Schabusiness sits in Brown County court for the third day of her homicide trial
WATCH LIVE: Medical examiner at Taylor Schabusiness trial: “The manner of death was homicide”
A 29-year-old Green Bay woman arrested for allegedly causing a crash that resulted in injuries...
Driver charged in crash that caused partial building collapse on Main Street in Green Bay
The Marion Police Department announced that Officer Breanna Toney was back in uniform Monday...
‘That day is finally here’: Officer returns to duty 18 months after near-death experience
FILE - This undated photo provided by Roscosmos shows the International Space Station. A NASA...
NASA power outage temporarily halts contact with space station