WATCH LIVE: Taylor Schabusiness trial continues

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Testimony resumes Tuesday with cross-examination of a detective in the trial of Taylor Schabusiness for the murder and dismemberment of Shad Thyrion in Green Bay.

First, the judge will consider motion from the defense before the jury comes in, to allow an expert to testify about prescription and illegal drugs and how they could relate to Schabusiness’s mental state.

Action 2 News is streaming gavel-to-gavel coverage of Taylor Schabusiness’s trial online at wbay.com/breaking. NOTE: The video feed will switch away when there’s a risk of showing jurors. We’ll also try to avoid showing graphic evidence but testimony may be disturbing to some viewers.

