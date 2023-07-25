Victims identified in fatal crash outside Kwik Trip in Brown County

Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.
Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities continues to investigate a crash that left two people dead last week in Brown County.

Several other people were hurt following a two-vehicle crash in the Village of Allouez last Friday night. The crash happened at the Kwik Trip located at 2203 South Webster Avenue.

The sheriff’s office says its investigation shows a 2013 Mercedes, driven by a 21-year-old Green Bay man was traveling northbound on Webster Avenue when he hit a 28-year-old Green Bay man driving a 2012 Toyota Scion that was turning eastbound onto Allouez Avenue.

The Mercedes came to a rest in the parking lot of the Kwik Trip near the fuel pumps, while the Toyota came to a rest in the middle of Webster Avenue. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene as well as a passenger in the Mercedes. Four other people were brought to area hospitals with one patient in critical condition.

On Tuesday, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office identified the people involved in the crash. The gray Mercedes Benz which was traveling northbound on Webster Avenue at a high rate of speed was driven by 22-year-old Kelton J. Snulligan. The sheriff’s office said he remains in the hospital and will likely make his initial appearance Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. for formal charges.

Other people in that vehicle who were injured include Olivia V. Mathias, also identified as the vehicle owner, Anthony K.W. Scheina, and Ulyssa NMI Estrada. The sheriff’s office didn’t indicate that any of them would face charges.

One person in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, Trevor M. Hermon. He would have turned 23 on Thursday.

The Blue Toyota Scion which was traveling southbound on Webster Avenue, attempting to complete a left turn onto Allouez Avenue, was driven by Luis A. Rios-Alvarado. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 28 years old.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash. At this time, the sheriff’s office said it is believed alcohol and speed are contributing factors.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash causes partial collapse of building on Green Bay's Main Street
Two hurt when crash causes partial building collapse on Green Bay’s Main Street
Taylor Schabusiness listens to opening statements at her trial in Green Bay
Testimony begins in Taylor Schabusiness murder trial
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Man stabbed in downtown Green Bay
Green Bay Packers display Cheesehead products, announcing the organization acquired Foamation,...
Green Bay Packers acquire maker of Cheesehead hats
Taylor Schabusiness sits in Brown County court for the third day of her homicide trial
WATCH LIVE: Medical examiner at Taylor Schabusiness trial: “The manner of death was homicide”

Latest News

A 29-year-old Green Bay woman arrested for allegedly causing a crash that resulted in injuries...
Driver charged in crash that caused partial building collapse on Main Street in Green Bay
Taylor Schabusiness sits in Brown County court for the third day of her homicide trial
WATCH LIVE: Medical examiner at Taylor Schabusiness trial: “The manner of death was homicide”
File photo
Wisconsin State Patrol joins 11 Midwest states for special speed enforcement
A single-engine Heath V-Strut rests upside-down in Oshkosh after crashing near EAA AirVenture
FAA investigates single-engine plane crash near EAA AirVenture