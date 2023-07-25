Victims identified in fatal crash outside Kwik Trip in Brown County

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities continues to investigate a crash that left two people dead last week in Brown County.

Several other people were hurt following a two-vehicle crash in the Village of Allouez last Friday night. The crash happened at the Kwik Trip located at 2203 South Webster Avenue.

The sheriff’s office says its investigation shows a 2013 Mercedes, driven by a 21-year-old Green Bay man was traveling northbound on Webster Avenue when he hit a 28-year-old Green Bay man driving a 2012 Toyota Scion that was turning eastbound onto Allouez Avenue.

The Mercedes came to a rest in the parking lot of the Kwik Trip near the fuel pumps, while the Toyota came to a rest in the middle of Webster Avenue. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene as well as a passenger in the Mercedes. Four other people were brought to area hospitals with one patient in critical condition.

On Tuesday, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office identified the people involved in the crash. The gray Mercedes Benz which was traveling northbound on Webster Avenue at a high rate of speed was driven by 22-year-old Kelton J. Snulligan. The sheriff’s office said he remains in the hospital and will likely make his initial appearance Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. for formal charges.

Other people in that vehicle who were injured include Olivia V. Mathias, also identified as the vehicle owner, Anthony K.W. Scheina, and Ulyssa NMI Estrada. The sheriff’s office didn’t indicate that any of them would face charges.

One person in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, Trevor M. Hermon. He would have turned 23 on Thursday.

The Blue Toyota Scion which was traveling southbound on Webster Avenue, attempting to complete a left turn onto Allouez Avenue, was driven by Luis A. Rios-Alvarado. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 28 years old.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash. At this time, the sheriff’s office said it is believed alcohol and speed are contributing factors.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.