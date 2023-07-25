Things to do and see at EAA AirVenture

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the second day of EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh Tuesday, where you’ll see a lot of different planes up close and learn about the newest aviation technology.

One place worth a visit every day of AirVenture is Boeing Plaza, where we talked with EAA’s Rick Larson about the daily rotation of aircraft. Tuesday you’ll see an Airbus A350 from Delta Airlines and a Corsair from the EAA Museum’s collection (in fact, the museum only recently discovered the history of this special Corsair). Friday the plaza will be filled with Vietnam-era planes in conjunction with the Honor Flight for Vietnam veterans.

And you can’t come to AirVenture without dressing the part or pick up some souvenirs. We ducked into the retail tent to talk with Scott Powers, director of retail, who says the tents offers something for everyone -- pilots, families, aviation enthusiasts and first-time visitors.

Among them is a collectible shirt commemorating the EAA’s 70th anniversary this year.

For a complete schedule of EAA AirVenture events go to https://events.rdmobile.com/Sessions/Index/16206.

EAA Director of Retail Scott Powers shows they have something for everyone

