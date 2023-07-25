STORM CHANCES WEDNESDAY MORNING, EXCESSIVE HEAT THURSDAY

The AIR QUALITY ALERT has been extended through this evening for the Lakeshore and U.P. of Michigan due to lingering smoky haze and ozone. Highs today will range from near 80° near Lake Michigan to the upper 80s to lower 90s inland. There is just a 10-20% chance of a pop-up storm.

There’s another round of storms heading our way into Wednesday morning. They may have pockets of heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds. Folks at AirVenture in Oshkosh tomorrow will need to watch this situation closely... The severe weather outlook is LOW, but we’ll keep an eye on things to see if an upgrade is necessary.

Heads-up, Thursday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! As we’ve been telling you since last week, the hottest air of the summer (so far) is on the way. The heat index is expected to soar to near 100 degrees in the Fox Valley. It may be hot enough to cause heat exhaustion for anyone overdoing it outside.... Plan ahead and stay hydrated as the heat wave builds through the midweek.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/SE 1-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

WEDNESDAY: S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Some wildfire smoke. Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Isolated afternoon storms. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain & storms. Some afternoon sun. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index may reach 100 degrees. Partly cloudy with a few pop-up storms possible. HIGH: 95 LOW: 71

FRIDAY: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 89 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Early thunder, then turning sunny. Breezy and turning less humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Quite warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and slightly humid. Maybe late thunder? HIGH: 84

