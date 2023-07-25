S.S. Badger expected to return in few weeks after ramp equipment failure

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The S.S. Badger revealed more information Monday on why it had to suspend service last week and why it may not return to service for the next few weeks.

In a statement, Lake Michigan Carferry says one of its two lifting structures for the ramp used to load and unload the Badger collapsed into the water. No one was hurt and the ramp itself wasn’t damaged.

Now, the S.S. Badger is working on removing and replacing the old equipment. Lake Michigan Carferry says it’s hopeful the S.S. Badger will be back in service in the next few weeks. The company didn’t have an exact timeframe.

Ticketed passengers can call 1-800-841-4243 to either issue a refund or change their reservation.

