HOTTER, HUMID TUESDAY... ISOLATED PM STORMS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Folks sensitive to fine particulate matter in the air may be affected. The density of smoke is expected to thin out a bit by midweek.
By David Ernst
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
An Air Quality Alert continues for the entire WBAY-TV coverage area. It is set to expire at noon Tuesday in Wisconsin and at midnight Tuesday night in the U.P. of Michigan. Folks sensitive to fine particulate matter in the air may be affected. The density of smoke is expected to thin during the day Tuesday, but thicker smoke could linger aloft.

The weather should be quiet tonight with lows in the mid 50s north with low/mid 60s elsewhere. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Tuesday morning with a few more clouds building for the afternoon. As highs push to near 90° a few isolated storms could develop. Any afternoon/evening rain will fade away as the sun sets. Dew points will be in the mid 60s, but it should turn muggier on Wednesday.

Temperatures warm to around 90° again on Wednesday with scattered storms, especially across southern areas. Mid 90s possible Thursday and the heat index may surpass 100° at times. Overnight lows around 70° are not going to be the best either.

It won’t be as hot going into the coming weekend but some storm chances will linger. The humidity will be dropping as well.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: S 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy & hazy. A few lingering showers are possible. LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine. Warmer & more humid. A few spotty storms could develop. HIGH: 90 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, & humid. Scattered storms, especially south. HIGH: 89 LOW: 70

THURSDAY: Very hot & humid. Slight chance of a storm. HIGH: 96 LOW: 70

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Chance of a few storms. Partly cloudy. Not as hot. HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with seasonable temps. HIGH: 82

