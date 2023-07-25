SMOKE, HEAT & ISOLATED STORMS TODAY

Wildfire smoke continues to linger across Wisconsin. We’re under an Air Quality Advisory from the DNR until noon. Those with health ailments who are sensitive to the smoke should limit their time outside. Thankfully, we’re expecting the wildfire smoke to gradually thin out during the day.

Today is also the day where the heat and humidity starts to build... Inland high temperatures this afternoon will climb into the upper 80s. With the increasing humidity, our heat index is expected to reach the lower 90s. Meanwhile, our temperatures will not be as hot closer to the lakeshore, where highs will be in the lower 80s.

Skies will be hazy and mostly sunny. However, isolated thunderstorms are possible again this afternoon, especially south and west of Green Bay. We can’t rule out a stray storm with hail and gusty winds, but otherwise, your severe weather out looks is LOW.

There’s another round of storms heading our way into Wednesday morning. Most of these storms will track SOUTH of Highway 10. They may have pockets of heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds. Folks at AirVenture in Oshkosh tomorrow will need to watch this situation closely... The severe weather outlook is LOW, but we’ll keep an eye on things to see if an upgrade is necessary.

Heads-up, Thursday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! As we’ve been telling you since last week, the hottest air of the summer (so far) is on the way. The heat index is expected to soar to near 100 degrees in the Fox Valley. It may be hot enough to cause heat exhaustion for anyone overdoing it outside.... Plan ahead and stay hydrated as the heat wave builds through the midweek.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/SE 1-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

WEDNESDAY: S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Some wildfire smoke. Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Isolated afternoon storms. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Morning storms, especially SOUTH. Some afternoon sun. Warm and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index may reach 100 degrees. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 95 LOW: 72

FRIDAY: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 89 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Early thunder, then turning sunny. Breezy and turning less humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Quite warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and slightly humid. Maybe late thunder? HIGH: 84

