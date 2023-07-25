Smoke detectors warned family about Kiel house fire overnight

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Kiel Fire & Rescue believes smoking materials started a fire in a home on 4th St. overnight.

Smoke detectors are credited with waking everyone up at 3 o’clock in the morning, so they got out of the house safely.

Firefighters found smoke in the basement and contained the fire to one room there. They had the fire out in 5 minutes but stayed at the house for an hour to make sure there were no hotspots and to ventilate the smoke.

There were no injuries to firefighters or residents of the house. The fire department says this shows the importance of having working smoke detectors and testing them regularly.

