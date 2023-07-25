JOB OPENING: News Anchor (Morning)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV in Green Bay is looking for an experienced, dynamic anchor and storyteller to join our morning news team. You will join a very strong team that loves morning news and has great chemistry.

Duties and responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Strong on-camera delivery with energy and the ability to ad-lib

Positive attitude, supportive, hardworking, and a great team player is a must.

Strong social media skills, including an active presence on Twitter and Facebook and a keen eye toward what’s trending locally and nationally.

Develop original content through independent sources and social listening

Demonstrated ability to work under pressure

You will be expected to take a leadership role in the broadcasts, assisting with the show’s execution and writing.

Community and promotional appearances will also be a part of your job duties.

Qualifications/Requirements:

Minimum 5-7 years of news anchor/reporter experience

Wisconsin/Upper Midwest knowledge is a plus

A reel with examples of strong breaking, general, and feature news anchoring and reporting

About WBAY:

Come work for an award-winning station in an award-winning city! Winner of the regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Best Newscast and Overall Excellence, WBAY is the market-leading station in the #1 Best Place to Live in the Country, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report: Green Bay, WI. As the first TV station in the area and only the second in the state, WBAY has a rich history of community involvement, sponsoring local events, supporting Toys for Tots, and producing the longest-running local telethon in the country. As an NFL town situated on the Great Lakes, Green Bay is a safe, affordable, midsize community with something for everyone. Tour Lambeau Field, go hiking or kayaking in picturesque Door County, check out a local brewery, or catch nationally-touring concerts and stage shows.

WBAY-TV/Gray Television Group Inc. is a drug-free company.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics.

