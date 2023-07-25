Green Bay School Board meeting: referendum and master plan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public Schools Board of Education wrapped up a meeting Monday night, after opening the floor to discussion on a number of topics.

This comes as families are concerned about the district’s master plan to cut costs for the next ten years by making changes at several schools.

The board heard from community members voicing concerns over some of these possible changes. For example, many spoke out against the proposed closure of Wequiock Elementary School, which would re-locate students to Red Smith Community School.

Board Member Bryan Milz addressed the impending budget deficit costs, saying these are decisions that, “should’ve been made in the last ten years.”

There’s been push back from people who feel there wasn’t adequate explanation or consideration for diverse families. The advisory committee overseeing the facilities plan is requesting consulting services to help them develop equitable boundaries. Those requests close tomorrow at 2 p.m. Additionally, the board discussed updates on referendum projects in progress, such as playground equipment and pedestrian signs.

“It’s one of these things that is going to go on for months and there will be new information developing all of the time,” said Josh Patchak, Chief Operations Officer, Green Bay Public Schools. “The closure of Wequiock would erode the trust in our district as it signifies the failure to uphold the commitment to provide the best learning environments for our children,” said meeting attendee Leah Weakley.

Every board meeting is regularly scheduled twice a month. The next one is set for August 28.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.