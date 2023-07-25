Fond du Lac man stabbed, man with knife arrested

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police officers responding to a stabbing Tuesday morning found a man holding a knife.

Police and fire/rescue were both dispatched to the 100-block of E. Merrill Ave., where there was a report of fighting and one person stabbed. A 40-year-old Fond du Lac man suffered life-threatening injuries with wounds to his abdomen, neck and shoulder. He was airlifted to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah.

The 46-year-old suspect, also from Fond du Lac, obeyed officers’ orders to drop the knife, as officers had their guns drawn. He was taken into custody without further incident. He was checked at a hospital for a possible shoulder injury.

Police are still investigating what led to the stabbing. They say the men knew each other and call this an “isolated act of violence.”

