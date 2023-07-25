Driver charged in crash that caused partial building collapse on Main Street in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 29-year-old Green Bay woman arrested for allegedly causing a crash that resulted in injuries and a partial building collapse in the 1200 block of Main Street, has been charged. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Merissa Reed, 29, on Tuesday.

Reed faces the following charges:

Reckless Driving Causing Great Bodily Harm

Bail Jumping

Knowingly Operate Motor Vehicle While Suspended – Cause Great Bodily Harm

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday for a minivan that had crashed into the Main Street Commons, causing a portion of the façade to fall from the building.

According to police, initial reports by witnesses indicated reckless driving as a cause of the crash, which resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to Reed, along with the passenger of the vehicle, a 27-year-old Oneida man.

The 1200 block of Main Street is expected to remain closed through Friday. Drivers should continue to detour by traveling University Avenue, E. Walnut Street, and/or E. Mason Street.

According to statements in a criminal complaint, Reed told authorities that she was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Main and Irwin Street. She then stated that when the light turned green, she was in the right lane going west bound on Main. She said in the complaint that she sped up to the speed limit, which she believed was 35 mph.

According to the criminal complaint, Reed stated that there was a car next to her in the left lane that sped up and cut in front of her, so she switched lanes to the left lane. The other car was trying to stay in front of her and was swerving all over the place and swerved back into the left lane. Reed stated that she tried to speed up to the right lane, but the other car was speeding up to her and tried to get in front of her again. Reed stated in the criminal complaint that the car sped up and wouldn’t let her get past.

The criminal complaint said Reed stated that she slammed on the brakes because she was worried she was going to hit the other car, as it was right next to her. She stated that when she braked, that is when her car spun around. The criminal complaint said she didn’t remember hitting the building.

She stated in the complaint that she just remembered when she lifted up her head, she noticed that she was facing the other direction. She stated that the next thing she knew was when the police came. She stated that she did not know anything about the other car, other than it was a car and it was smaller than her van.

The criminal complaint also states that Reed was aware she was driving with a suspended license. Reed denied that she was speeding before the crash, and stated in the complaint that she was maybe only going slightly above the speed limit that she had been previously at the stop light of Main Street and Irwin.

While there’s talk on social media this crash was connected to racing, that is unconfirmed. A spokesperson for the Green Bay Police Department said it’s too early in their investigation to know for sure. Police are asking for anyone who may have video of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-240142. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app.

