Complaint: Madison dad claims he killed son in fight over 25¢

MADISON, Wisc., (WMTV) – John Shively had given his son his last two dollars and the fight over his demand for 25 cents more led the father to fire at point-blank range into the younger Shively’s heart.

That was how John Shively described the killing of his son over the weekend to police officers afterward, according to a Dane Co. criminal complaint. Shively, 64, is charged with first-degree homicide for the shooting on Madison’s south side over the weekend.

On Monday, the Madison Police Dept. identified the victim as Zachary Shively, 25, and confirmed he was the elder Shively’s son.

Shively made his initial appearance in a Dane Co. court where the court commissioner set his bond at $300,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for August 1.

Officers found Zachary Shively dead around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when they arrived at a home in the 2800 block of Warner St., MPD previously stated.

According to the criminal complaint, John Shively had called 911 and admitted he shot his son. When MPD officers got to the home, they found John Shively with blood on his hands and clothes and confirmed that his son was dead.

Shively allegedly told the officer at the scene, “I pulled the trigger” when asked how the gun went off. The complaint added that he told 911 dispatchers and officers he set down the gun, and it was later discovered on the bedroom floor with the barrel still pointed in Zachary Shively’s direction.

During an interview with an MPD detective, Shively claimed the shooting happened after repeated demands for money from his son that included Zachary Shively pushing him and punching him. John Shively told the detective his son can be violent when he drinks and had been given drinks at a Madison bar earlier in the day.

The complaint recounts Shively’s explanation that his son had wanted $2.50, and he gave him his last two dollars. John Shively was left with approximately 30 to 40 cents, by his account, which he ended up dropping in front of his son. He told the detective his son was insistent upon getting 25 cents more – that he needed $2.50.

Shively added he had made poor financial decisions and his credit cards were maxed out, investigators said. When he was asked to clarify, Shively claimed he had been writing post-dated checks to his son’s friends.

A third person who lived in the home told MPD he heard the arguing and believed it was about money, the complaint continues. That individual stated he tried to cajole Zachary Shively to leave by telling him he had the money, and they should go. MPD officers told police he said he heard the shooting while trying to leave and afterward heard John Shively tell him to call 911.

