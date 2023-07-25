Bridge down, Walnut Street back open to traffic

The Bart Starr Memorial Bridge was in the raised position for hours Monday night
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Walnut Street is back open to traffic Tuesday morning after the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge was stuck open Monday night.

The downtown drawbridge over the Fox River was open for hours until a little before 10:30.

Action 2 News reached out to officials but why it was stuck open but they weren’t able to give us any information.

It added a few more turns to drivers’ routes, with a portion of Main Street near downtown closed because of a partial building collapse. Drivers could still shift over to the bridges on Main St. or Mason St.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash causes partial collapse of building on Green Bay's Main Street
Two hurt when crash causes partial building collapse on Green Bay’s Main Street
Taylor Schabusiness listens to opening statements at her trial in Green Bay
Testimony begins in Taylor Schabusiness murder trial
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Man stabbed in downtown Green Bay
Green Bay Packers display Cheesehead products, announcing the organization acquired Foamation,...
Green Bay Packers acquire maker of Cheesehead hats
Wisconsin State Patrol
I-41 reopens after crash ties up traffic near EAA AirVenture

Latest News

Wisconsin State Patrol
I-41 reopens after crash ties up traffic near EAA AirVenture
Traffic in Highway 172 construction zone
DOT demonstrates safety devices amid increased Highway 172 crashes
DOT camera watches traffic backup on Highway 172 after a crash in the construction zone
Crashes become a serious problem in Highway 172 construction
Traffic detours expected during Bellin run
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Drivers face detours, delays for Bellin Run