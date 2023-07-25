Bridge down, Walnut Street back open to traffic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Walnut Street is back open to traffic Tuesday morning after the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge was stuck open Monday night.

The downtown drawbridge over the Fox River was open for hours until a little before 10:30.

Action 2 News reached out to officials but why it was stuck open but they weren’t able to give us any information.

It added a few more turns to drivers’ routes, with a portion of Main Street near downtown closed because of a partial building collapse. Drivers could still shift over to the bridges on Main St. or Mason St.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.