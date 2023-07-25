Aircraft crashes near EAA AirVenture, no injuries

A yellow emergency vehicle along the fence line near EAA AirVenture and Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Fire Department says an aircraft crashed near EAA AirVenture.

The fire department says the crash was east of Wittman Regional Airport’s north/south runway, near a business next to the airport.

A fire department spokesman said there were a number of people on the aircraft but had no word on injuries. EAA spokesman Dick Knapinski told us there were no injuries.

The fire department was still on the scene at 9 a.m.

