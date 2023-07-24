Wisconsin DNR issues air advisory

Bad air in Oshkosh(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The advisory is graded as “orange” PM 2.5, starts at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, and ends at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. It covers the following counties:

Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green, Green Lake, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Racine, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sauk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth, Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

The advisory was issued due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada.

The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

