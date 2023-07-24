SUV driver, 83, crashes into assisted living facility; 2 hospitalized

An SUV crashed into an assisted living facility in Massachusetts on Monday. (WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVELAND, Mass. (AP) — An 83-year-old man drove his SUV into a Massachusetts assisted living facility on Monday, injuring two residents, authorities said.

The driver and an 84-year-old woman who lived in the Nichols Village retirement community were hospitalized after the morning crash, Groveland fire Chief Robert Valentine said in a statement.

The driver had to be helped out of the vehicle by first responders.

A second resident of the damaged unit was treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization, Valentine said.

Photos from the scene showed the front of the SUV partially inside the unit.

Groveland is about 30 miles north of Boston.

The town’s building inspector also responded to the scene.

The architectural engineer who designed the building evaluated its stability and determined that it was stable enough for the vehicle to be removed. It was towed away about 1:20 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash causes partial collapse of building on Green Bay's Main Street
Two hurt when crash causes partial building collapse on Green Bay’s Main Street
Minocqua Brewing Company
Future of Minocqua Brewing Company up in the air
Plane crash in Fond du Lac County near Waupun
Plane crash between Brandon and Waupun in Fond du Lac County
ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
Two people killed in crash outside Kwik Trip in Brown County
Taylor Schabusiness listens to opening statements at her trial in Green Bay
WATCH LIVE: Testimony begins in Taylor Schabusiness murder trial

Latest News

GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities
Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border
Texas showdown at border over floating barriers
FILE - Officers responded to two dozen separate shooting incidents from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59...
Police: 6 slain, 27 wounded by gunfire over violent weekend in Chicago