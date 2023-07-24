SMOKE & POP-UP STORMS TODAY, EVEN HOTTER MIDWEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Temperatures in the upper 80s Monday climb to upper 90s by Thursday
By Keith Gibson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
An Air Quality Alert continues for the entire WBAY-TV coverage area. It is set to expire at noon Tuesday in Wisconsin and at midnight Tuesday night in the U.P. of Michigan. Folks sensitive to fine particulate matter in the air may be affected. The density of smoke is expected to thin out a bit by midweek.

There is a risk for some isolated strong to severe storms with gusty wind and hail this afternoon and evening. The overall severe risk is LOW... but a few warnings could occur at some point with any stronger storm cell. Many locations will probably miss out on rain today but those that get a storm could pick up a quick 1/2″ or more. Highs will be in the 80s with some cooler 70s lakeside.

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook(WBAY)

Areas of smoke will linger on Tuesday as temperatures warm up just a bit. Highs around 90° are expected in the Fox Valley. A few pop-up storms are possible again.

Temperatures warm into the 90s on Wednesday with mid 90s possible Thursday. Heat indices midweek may surpass 100° at times. Dew point values in the upper 60s to lower 70s will make it very uncomfortable. Overnight lows around 70° are not going to be the best either.

High Heat & Humidity Coming
High Heat & Humidity Coming(WBAY)

It won’t be as hot going into the coming weekend but some storm chances will linger.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Smoky sunshine. Chance of pop-up showers & storms. Some could be strong. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy & hazy. A few lingering showers are possible. LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine. Warmer & more humid. A few spotty storms could develop. HIGH: 90 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, & humid. HIGH: 93 LOW: 70

THURSDAY: Very hot & humid. Slight chance of a few storms. HIGH: 97 LOW: 70

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Chance of a few storms. Partly cloudy. Not as hot. HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonal temperatures. HIGH: 83

