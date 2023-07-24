Vehicle crash in Green Bay partially closes Main Street

Main st. and N. Irwin Ave.
Main st. and N. Irwin Ave.(Jake Socha)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a vehicle crash happened at Main Street in Green Bay, and the road is closed between N. Irwin Ave. and St. George St.

Green Bay Metro Fire and EMS are also at the scene.

Police say to take alternative routes: University Ave., E. Walnut St., and E. Mason St.

Action 2 News talked to police at the scene and over the phone but they are not able to tell us anything at this time as the scene is still active.

We will first alert you to any new information on-air and online once we find out more.

