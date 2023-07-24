Neenah native Allie Ziebell wins gold with Team USA at FIBA U19 World Cup
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WBAY) - Neenah native Allie Ziebell is only 17 years old, but can now add gold medal winner to her resume.
Ziebell competed with Team USA in the FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup this summer in Madrid, Spain. On Sunday, the red, white and blue beat the host country, Spain, in the championship game 69-66.
She averaged nearly 16 minutes and almost 7 points a game in this tournament. She played in all seven matchups. Her best game was the Round of 16 against Argentina with a team-high 20 points.
Ziebell is a UConn commit, but still has her senior season ahead with the Neenah Rockets this upcoming year.
