Man stabbed in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 45-year-old man is hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Monday morning near St. John’s Homeless Shelter.

Police were called to the shelter just before 4 a.m. and learned a man was stabbed near S. Madison and Crooks streets and another man had left the scene.

Officers took a 23-year-old Green Bay man into custody within a half-hour. They arrested him on the 300-block of N. Van Buren St., about 9 blocks away.

Witnesses said the stabbing happened after an earlier argument at St. John’s Park, across the street from the shelter.

The park is frequented by people without homes or shelter, particularly at night, but it isn’t known if the victim or suspect were sleeping over there.

Police believe the man and the suspect knew each other and they don’t believe this was a random attack and there was no danger to the public.

People with information that could help investigators are asked to call Green Bay police at (920) 448-3200 about case #23-240166, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers, (920) 432-7867, or using the P3 tips app for mobile devices.

