Jury seated, Taylor Schabusiness murder trial resumes Monday

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The trial for a high-profile murder in Green Bay resumes Monday with opening statements at the Brown County courthouse.

A jury of 12 plus 4 alternates -- 9 women and 7 men -- were selected Friday for Taylor Schabusiness’s trial.

There is potential for two phases in the trial. In the first one, jurors will decide if she’s guilty of three felony charges in the murder of Shad Thyrion in February 2022.

If the jury finds her guilty on any of the charges, the second phase will focus on whether she was responsible for the crime or suffered from a mental disease or defect.

Schabusiness’s defense attorneys failed a number of times to convince the judge she’s not competent to face trial.

Action 2 News will stream the trial online at wbay.com/breaking when it begins, which is expected at 8:30 Monday morning. We will also first alert you to new developments in the courtroom on-air and online.

