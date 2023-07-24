INTERVIEW: Local impacts of a potential UPS strike

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. could see a major delay in its supply chain starting next week. Teamsters are preparing for a possible strike against UPS ahead of their contract expiring on July 31.

The union is calling for better pay, especially for part-time workers, and improved working conditions, such as air-conditioning in delivery trucks. The two sides are set to resume negotiations Tuesday.

With 340,000 members, it could be one of the largest labor strikes in the country. In 1997, a walkout involved 185,000 UPS workers.

A national strike has local implications. A strike lasting 10 days would cost the national economy upwards of $7 billion, according to Anderson Economic Group.

A report from the Associated Press says UPS ships an average of 24 million packages per day -- a quarter of the total parcels in the U.S. The Teamsters boss says those deliveries were 7% of the gross national product.

We talked with Gaylen Haas, instructor of supply chain solutions at Fox Valley Technical College. We asked whether it’s realistic to expect the U.S. Postal Service or companies like FedEx and DHL to pick up the slack.

We also asked Haas whether individuals, small businesses, or large businesses would be the hardest hit, and what the trickle-down effect would be on the supply chain. Could it rival the issues seen during the pandemic?

Get an expert’s insight into the supply chain issues we could face and whether the White House should step in.

