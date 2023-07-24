Green Bay school board to discuss facilities, referendum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School Board meets Monday evening to look at plans for the school year ahead.

The meeting will include an open forum and discussions on facility planning and referendum updates.

The meeting is at the school district office building, 200 S. Broadway, at 6 p.m.

The complete meeting agenda can be found on the school district’s website.

