Green Bay school board to discuss facilities, referendum

The agenda includes discussion about facilities and a referendum
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School Board meets Monday evening to look at plans for the school year ahead.

The meeting will include an open forum and discussions on facility planning and referendum updates.

The meeting is at the school district office building, 200 S. Broadway, at 6 p.m.

The complete meeting agenda can be found on the school district’s website.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minocqua Brewing Company
Future of Minocqua Brewing Company up in the air
Plane crash in Fond du Lac County near Waupun
Plane crash between Brandon and Waupun in Fond du Lac County
ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
Two people killed in crash outside Kwik Trip in Brown County
Bad air in Oshkosh
Wisconsin DNR issues air advisory
Ju Lee
Human remains found in Little Lake Butte des Morts marsh identified

Latest News

Crash causes partial collapse of building on Green Bay's Main Street
Crash causes partial building collapse on Green Bay’s Main Street
Judge Thomas Walsh presides over jury selection for Taylor Schabusiness's murder trial
Jury seated, Taylor Schabusiness trial begins Monday
Schabusiness in court with a smirk on July 13, 2023
Jury seated, Taylor Schabusiness murder trial resumes Monday
Green Bay school board meets Monday
Volunteers prepare for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh
EAA AirVenture officially begins