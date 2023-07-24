Green Bay Packers acquire maker of Cheesehead hats

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Cheesehead hat -- a symbol of Wisconsin, the Packers, and fun -- is now owned by the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers announced Monday it acquired Foamation Inc., the Milwaukee-based company that created the Cheesehead hat in 1987.

The Packers said founder Ralph Bruno approached the Packers about the future of Foamation. The Packers are the largest buyer of Foamation products. The terms of the deal weren’t immediately disclosed.

“The popular Cheesehead hats have come to represent Packers fans all over the world, and we’re excited to welcome this special brand to the Packers organization,” Packers Vide President of Marketing and Fan Engagement Gabrielle Dow wrote in a statement announcing the sale. “We’re looking forward to building up on the legacy the Bruno family has created over the years and offering our fans even more Cheesehead items to love.”

“We have had a very special relationship with the Packers over the years, and my wife, Sue, and I are both very excited about what the Packers can do with the Cheesehead going forward,” Bruno wrote.

According to the Packers, Ralph Bruno wore the first Cheesehead hat while tailgating at a Milwaukee Brewers game. He got the idea of a piece of foam shaped like a wedge of cheese while he was reupholstering his mother’s couch. He burned holes to make it look like Swiss cheese but painted it orange to resemble cheddar.

The Packers said Foamation products will continue to be made in Wisconsin.

