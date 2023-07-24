EAA AirVenture: FAA’s elite air traffic controllers volunteer to help land planes safely

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh: it’s the week aviation enthusiasts have been waiting for!

The world’s greatest aviation celebration couldn’t happen without an elite team of FAA air traffic controllers to make sure an estimated 20,000 planes land safely this week.

For air traffic controllers this event is the ultimate. Action 2 News met a special team Monday: The FAA’s best of the best, volunteering their time to be a part of AirVenture excitement.

“It is the Super Bowl of what we do,” said Steve Ritchey.

Steve Ritchey is the general manager of this team. In his 10th year at EAA AirVenture, he says this is where every air traffic controller wants to be; specifically, near a soybean field in the town of Fisk, the best spot Ritchey says to direct traffic.

“They don’t talk to us we talk to them, so we don’t have frequency congestion we have them rock their wings to acknowledge us and we give them a runway to go to,” said Ritchey.

While they call it the Superbowl of what they do, there’s no fancy ring, just snazzy bright pink shirts and an audience made up of aviation enthusiasts from all over the world.

“As aviators we are familiar with the NOTAM the massive coordination that goes into making this thing run smoothly,” said T.C. Schultz, from Victoria, South Africa.

Spectators watching the FAA do so in amazement, knowing during AirVenture these men and women are responsible for landing more planes each day than airports like Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

“Their attitude of the air traffic controller and how helpful they are and as busy as they are every airplane that touches down they say welcome to Oshkosh,” said Karl Jensen, also from Victoria, South Africa.

As for Ritchey this year in Oshkosh is bitter sweet, he’ll be retiring July 31, he says it will be an emotional goodbye.

“Favorite memory: bringing my sons here. I’ve brought my sons here several years; my son started out at a young age,” said Ritchey.

Steve Ritchey's son (WBAY)

That little boy now in the air force scheduled to meet his dad here when he flies in on Thursday. No better way to end this journey Ritchey says than watching his son’s plane be among the thousands brought in safely by this team.

“What a way to end what’s been a great career for me,” Ritchey said.

Air traffic controllers say the job they do is stressful, but it’s worth it. They’ve staffed EAA AirVenture since 1960.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.