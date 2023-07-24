Desperate father breaks windshield to rescue his infant trapped inside locked car

A father breaks the windshield of his own car after accidentally locking his baby inside. (SOURCE: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dramatic rescue was captured on video and has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, a father can be seen desperately breaking the windshield of his car in a grocery store’s parking lot in Harlingen, Texas on Wednesday.

He had accidentally locked his keys inside with his infant also trapped in the car.

With temperatures that would top 100 degrees later in the day, the mother and father were fighting against time to rescue their child.

Shortly after the father broke the glass, the child’s mother climbed inside and handed him the baby.

First responders arrived after the infant was freed. They determined the baby was unharmed.

No charges were filed against the parents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash causes partial collapse of building on Green Bay's Main Street
Two hurt when crash causes partial building collapse on Green Bay’s Main Street
Minocqua Brewing Company
Future of Minocqua Brewing Company up in the air
Plane crash in Fond du Lac County near Waupun
Plane crash between Brandon and Waupun in Fond du Lac County
ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
Two people killed in crash outside Kwik Trip in Brown County
Taylor Schabusiness listens to opening statements at her trial in Green Bay
Testimony begins in Taylor Schabusiness murder trial

Latest News

The Amber Alert issued for a Texas teen has been canceled.
Amber Alert for Texas teen canceled
The meeting had several announcements including the acquisition of a Packers fan favorite: the...
Packers shareholder meeting talks future projects, NFL draft, and acquisition of iconic Cheesehead company
Taylor Schabusiness listens to opening statements at her trial in Green Bay
Testimony begins in Taylor Schabusiness murder trial
Testimony begins in Taylor Schabusiness murder trial
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Bear traps set for grizzly bear after fatal attack near Yellowstone National Park