Crash shuts down I-41 traffic near EAA AirVenture

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - On one of the busiest travel days of the year in Oshkosh, a crash on Interstate 41 has closed a major interchange to get to Wittman Regional Airport.

A crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 41 near the Highway 26 off-ramp at about 9 a.m., two hours after the start of EAA AirVenture, which is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people this week.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking motorists to avoid southbound I-41 between highways 44 and 26. It recommends drivers take Highway 76 to Hwy 26 to rejoin I-41.

Action 2 News is trying to get details about the crash. The DOT confirms Flight for Life and numerous law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

