AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED THROUGH TUESDAY, HEAT WAVE STARTS TOMORROW

Waking up this morning, you’re going to notice hazy skies returning to the area as wildfire smoke from Canada moves in from the northwest. Air quality has already begun to decrease into the MODERATE to UNHEALTHY FOR SOME category. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for most of Wisconsin besides the southwestern part of the state until noon on Tuesday because of the smoke. Air quality will be between MODERATE TO UNHEALTHY FOR SOME through Tuesday so limit your time outside if you can.

Showers and thunderstorms are once again possible this afternoon from the surface heat and moisture. Some storms could become strong to severe creating heavy downpours, damaging winds, and small hail. A MARGINAL risk for severe weather has been issued for the Waupaca and Shawano area, but that doesn’t mean other areas won’t see potentially strong storms. By the time sunset happens, the storms will die off.

Temperatures will continue to warm up reaching the upper 80s today with heat index around 90 degrees. The smoke may even keep temperatures in the mid 80s for some areas. By Tuesday, the heat wave will begin with highs in the lower 90s and heat indexes in the mid 90s. By Thursday, the heat wave will reach its peak with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index near 100 degrees. Heat Advisory criteria is heat index at 105 so more than likely no heat advisories will be issued unless temperatures rise higher than expected.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: SSW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Widespread hazy sunshine, pop up storms in the afternoon. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, hazy. LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Hazy morning, spotty showers and storms, hot & humid. HIGH: 91 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot & humid. HIGH: 94 LOW: 73

THURSDAY: Very hot & humid, heat index near 100 degrees. Late storms. HIGH: 97 LOW: 71

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Back to normal, mostly sunny with spotty storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonal. HIGH: 83

