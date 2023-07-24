3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: We’re having a heat wave

Temperatures will climb from the upper 80s and the upper 90s this week.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Our own Brad Spakowitz, who’s hot stuff, has information to help you plan and cope with this heat wave.

He has advice to save your health. And he has advice to save electricity, as utilities may be pushed to their limits.

Thankfully, our heat wave will be shorter than the one in the Southwest.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

