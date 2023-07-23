WARM & HUMID WORK WEEK COMING WITH CONTINUED STORM CHANCES

Isolated rain & storms remain possible this evening, especially northeast of Green Bay. Look for variably cloudy skies overnight with lows in the 50s and low 60s. Areas of smoke and haze will drift in from the west. Patch fog may develop.

Our Monday will feature a mix of sun, smoky haze, and clouds along with warm temperatures in the 80s. Cooler upper 70s are more likely near the Lakeshore. Additional pop-up showers and storms are possible from late morning through the early evening. As has been the case recently, a few strong storms are possible with hail and gusty winds. The overall severe threat is LOW but we’ll be keeping a close eye on radar during the day once again. Air quality is expected to be good to moderate... but conditions could worsen if some of the smoke happens to get closer to the ground.

Temperatures warm a few degrees Tuesday to around 90°. A few more showers and storms are possible, but probably not as much as what may occur on Monday. Humidity levels rise.

The hottest air of the summer (so far) is on track for Wednesday and Thursday. Actual highs in the mid 90s are a good bet with heat indices getting into the low 100s during peak heating. High dew points in the 60s to low 70s will make it very uncomfortable. The odds of a refreshing storm are low on Wednesday but there could be a few more around on Thursday. Time will tell.

A cold front is now expected to push across the area Thursday night into Friday. It should provide a better opportunity for rain and storms as it moves through. Temperatures and humidity levels should be lower heading into next weekend in the wake of the front. If the front slows down a bit the heat wave could extend out a little longer.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: VAR/SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TUESDAY: S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Isolated evening rain & storms fade. Variably cloudy. Smoky haze. LOW: 61

MONDAY: Hazy sunshine & clouds. Chance of pop-up rain & storms. Some strong? HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Warm & humid. Chance of a few storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, & humid. Heat index near 100°. Stray storm? HIGH: 94 LOW: 70

THURSDAY: Hot & humid. Heat index near 100°. A few storms could occur. HIGH: 96 LOW: 70

FRIDAY: Chance of showers & storms. Not as hot. HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A few isolated storms could occur. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 84

