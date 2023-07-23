SUNNY MORNING & AFTERNOON STORMS PATTERN CONTINUES, HEAT WAVE BEGINS TUESDAY

The weather pattern over Wisconsin will continue to remain the same with morning sunshine and spotty thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some of these storms could still become strong at times with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail. The Storm Prediction Center doesn’t have northeast Wisconsin under a severe threat, but that doesn’t mean a storm can’t become strong. Sunday’s threat of storms isn’t as high as Saturday’s so the storms don’t look to be as widespread. Temperatures will continue to warm up slowly with highs in the mid 80s and humidity sticking around.

Unfortunately, it looks like wildfire smoke will return to northeast Wisconsin late Sunday night into Monday from the northwest. Monday looks to be hazy especially for the Northwoods. Air quality looks to be in the MODERATE category as most of the smoke looks to stay aloft. The smoke is expected to move out by Tuesday, but things could change.

A heat wave is still expected to impact northeast Wisconsin starting Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s and heat index in the mid 90s. The peak of the heat wave will come Thursday as highs will reach the mid 90s and heat indexes creeping close to triple digits. The Heat Advisory criteria is heat indexes reaching 105 degrees and models are saying we aren’t expected to get that hot. A cold front from Canada will end the heat wave by Friday and into next weekend bringing storms with it.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

TONIGHT: NE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

MONDAY: NE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny then spotty t-storms in the afternoon. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with isolated showers early. Smoke moves in. LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with spotty t-storms, hazy skies for some. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with spotty t-storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. HIGH: 94 LOW: 72

THURSDAY: Hot and humid, t-storms by the afternoon. HIGH: 96 LOW: 71

FRIDAY: Scattered thunderstorms, partly sunny. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: More chances of showers and storms. HIGH: 82

