Plane crash between Brandon and Waupun in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a plane went down and crashed in a marsh between Brandon and Waupun shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

The crash site is not visible from the roadway and a drone had to be used to locate the plane wreck on private property.

Someone on the plane suffered minor injuries, which is all that was confirmed by authorities at this stage. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The FDL County Sheriff’s Office announced that a more detailed statement will be sent out at a later stage.

