Packers Dillon hosts first youth camp at Titletown

By Eric Boynton
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers running back A.J. Dillon held his first youth camp in the shadows of Lambeau Field at Titletown on Sunday afternoon.

More than 300 kids between first and 11th grade attended the camp. Dillon also had coaches from around Wisconsin, Illinois and the upper peninsula of Wisconsin, as well as Packers punter Pat O’Donnell and defensive back Innis Gaines.

“The biggest thing you can do with this platform, and I know other guys feel the same way, is impacting the youth in a positive way. Being a good role model. What better way two days before we start camp to have a kids camp. You know, a kid aspires to e in the NFL and this is the closest he’s been to meeting an athlete, a professional athlete and this inspires him to keep working. Or it’s just a kid that’s looking for something fun to do with their summer and this is an experience they don’t forget. Being able to have that impact is more than I could have ever imagined,” said A.J. Dillon.

