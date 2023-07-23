Non-profits support Veterans experiencing homelessness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People are feeling the impact of inflation across the United States... including by those who served.

“With prices going up it’s harder for people to pay their rent. It’s harder for people to find supportive housing,” Founder of Veterans 1st of Northeast Wisconsin Gail Nohr said.

Nohr last counted 76 Veterans in homeless shelters in the Greater Green Bay Area.

“We owe our Veterans better than that. All of our freedoms we have are because of our Veterans and we certainly can do better than that. We will do better than that,” Richard Henes with Lauren Faith Smith Ministry for Nonviolence expressed.

The Ministry for Nonviolence brought a number of organizations together at the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish Saturday for a Veterans fundraiser.

Nohr represented Veterans 1st at the event. She saw first-hand the need in our area after working in the Brown County Veterans Service Office.

“I was taking a lot of calls for Veterans who were in need of housing,” Nohr explained.

Donations from food, silent auctions and basket raffles are set to boost an affordable and transitional Tiny Homes Veterans Village.

The Ministry for Nonviolence is hosting another Veterans fundraiser August 19 from noon to 4 p.m. at 401 Gray Street in Green Bay. See the flyer below.

TINY HOMES VETERANS VILLAGE

Veterans 1st is looking for the perfect site to build transitional and affordable housing for Veterans experiencing homelessness.

According to Veterans 1st, “there is an incredible shortage of affordable housing in Brown County (3,700) as well as many veterans facing housing insecurity (up to 11% or over 400).

“We’re starting with 20 tiny homes and a community center,” Nohr told Action 2 News. “We might have another little development on the side.”

A flyer reads, “Veterans are in need of help with housing, job training, and placement, substance abuse counseling, food sustainability, and financial literary. Our Green Bay Veterans 1st Tiny Homes Village will supply all those things for up to 24 months per Veteran, then after saving up money from working they are able to move to a larger, affordable rental home in the Veterans 1st Village for another three years or more if they want to become a Mentor.”

“The goal is for veterans to come into the village and after five years they’re able to afford a home on their own,” Nohr said.

Veterans 1st plans on offering a variety of therapies for Veterans who might struggle with forms of trauma.

“We’re going to do initial intake and try to figure out what they need and then we’re going to offer those services through the Department of Workforce Development, the VA health care system, community treatment center if they need that…” Nohr said. “We’re having horse therapy, dog therapy, artwork, woodworking and 15 other mental health and substance use programs.”

You can view floor plans here.

HOPE CENTER PANTRY

The Hope Center Pantry at 505 Clinton Street in Green Bay opens its pantry two days a week exclusively for Veterans to pick up necessities.

Veterans can stop by from 3-5 p.m. with no questions asked and no income verification required.

“Getting involved in these organizations has opened our eyes to what the need is,” Co-Director Janice Clemens said. “This is another way to get your feet on the ground when you don’t have to spend money on food and groceries.”

The pantry also offers paper, cleaning and personal hygiene products.

Clemens told Action 2 News community events are valuable to pick up on specific needs.

“Touch base with them to see if we can host something, maybe do some deliveries out to them. If they’re unable to come to our pantry, what do we need to do to beef up our services to better serve the veterans?”

Anyone can donate to the pantry:

Food: Hope Center Pantry is always in need of nutritious nonperishable food donations. These items can be brought to cooperating churches or to Hope Center Pantry during pantry hours.

Garden Produce: Garden produce is gladly accepted. We prefer to accept these fresh items on Monday or Tuesday during pantry hours.

Personal Hygiene Supplies: We welcome donations of shampoo, conditioner, body wash, bar soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shaving cream, disposable razors, toilet tissue, sanitary napkins, tampons, etc.

Financial Donations: When the Hope Center Pantry inventory is low, we rely on financial donations to replenish the shelves. Hope Center Pantry is operated and managed entirely by volunteers, and building and property overhead costs are covered by the supporting parishes. Financial donations are primarily used to purchase food or to preserve and distribute the supplies to our clients. Donations can be made payable to Hope Center Pantry and sent to:

Hope Center Pantry

Quad Parish Business Office 1087

Kellogg Street

Green Bay, WI 54303

Veterans Fundraiser (WBAY)

