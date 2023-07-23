‘I have a second life’: Red Cross honors life-saving efforts in Gillett

GILLETT, Wis. (WBAY) - A Gillett man is alive thanks to some quick thinking from people in his church.

The Red Cross of Northeast Wisconsin awarded four people with national honors for jumping into action to help Wayne Strei Saturday.

Strei finished performing at a spring cantata on April 19, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church. The next few moments are a blur.

“I turned around to say something to the congregation and the next thing I remember is I knew I was in a hospital but I didn’t know why,” Strei told Action 2 News.

He later learned he went into sudden cardiac arrest.

“He had flat-lined on us. There really was nothing there,” Gillett Fire Chief Kurt Hicks said.

Kurt and his wife, Keri, along with Jennifer Fenendael and Emergency Medical Responder Claudette Tipton quickly started CPR. The group used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to send an electric shock to Strei, hoping to restore a regular heart rhythm while waiting for an ambulance.

According to the American Heart Association, a persons chance of surviving an emergency drops 7-10% every minute a normal heartbeat isn’t restored.

“Being able to act quickly and decisively in a crisis takes a level of courage reserved only for a chosen few,” Interim Executive Director of the Red Cross of Northeast Wisconsin Beckie Pinnow told members of the church.

More than a year later, Strei’s life-savers are taking home the American Red Cross Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action for their courage.

“Because of all their actions it is without a doubt they saved Wayne’s life and he is here with us today,” Pinnow expressed. “The Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action is given to individuals, like Jennifer, Keri, Kurt and Claudette who step up in an emergency situation and help save or sustain a life.”

The church has an AED right by the front doors. Without having the device in the right place at the right time, the Gillett Fire Chief isn’t sure Strei would’ve made it.

“There was always some questions as far as the cost on the AED but I would say what cost do you put on a human life,” Hicks said. “I’m proud of our church because we have a safety program we implemented and in that safety program is Stop the Bleed, CPR and the use of the AED.”

Strei said the situation could’ve been much worse:

“I live alone. I’m alone 85% of the time. If it happened when I was in the car, if it happened when I was at home, I would be gone.”

Because of the action and hard work of church-goers and emergency responders, Strei is back behind the piano.

“I have a second life and I’m trying not to waste that opportunity. I’m trying not to take it for granted.”

Unexpected emergencies can pop up when you least expect it. That’s why the American Red Cross offers classes both online and in-person to get certified in CPR and using an AED.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.