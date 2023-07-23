Human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch

By KSAT Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KSAT) - Authorities are investigating after human remains were found inside a piece of luggage at a rural Texas ranch.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call Thursday for a suspicious package that was found by people feeding animals on the property.

Human remains were found inside a piece of luggage, described as a duffel bag or suitcase. Investigators say the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found are unclear.

Sheriff Javier Salazar also says they don’t know how long the body was in the field and that the cause and manner of death remain unknown.

“While the first inclination, of course, is to assume that it’s a homicide scene, at this point, all we know is that we’ve got partial human remains out here. We won’t be able to determine cause of death, manner of death or the identity of the victim for some time,” Salazar said.

He said they were applying for a search warrant to finish processing the scene.

“At this point, it’s just too early to tell if the person was killed here or if they were brought here in that piece of luggage and then dumped here,” Salazar said.

The property owners are out of town, but investigators say they are cooperating.

