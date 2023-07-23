CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Wisconsin joins nationwide sweep to stop robocalls

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As we first alerted you this week, the Federal Trade Commission announced a new nationwide action against illegal telemarketing. The goal is to stop billions of robocalls.

“Billions and billions -- with a B -- of calls made every year, and so it’s an incredible problem. With the inception of Voice Over Internet (VOIP) and abilities for computers to make these calls and not necessarily needing that human voice anymore, it’s endless on how many calls can be made each minute,” Michael Domke of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) said.

Wisconsin is joining with the federal government and authorities in all 50 states to put an end to them with “Operation: Stop Scam Calls.”

There are real companies behind billions of these illegal calls, and authorities are tracking them down with your help.

Five new cases were brought against telemarketers and companies enabling this flood of illegal telemarketing calls nationwide.

Domke wants people on the receiving end of the calls to know their complaints are being heard.

“As part of Operation: Stop Spam [Calls], the attorney general sued a company called Avid Telecom and the owner, vice president,” Domke said, “and what they were doing, they were facilitating the billions of illegal robocalls to millions of people, violating several laws. I think this new initiative will show that things are being done and that it is worth filing that complaint; it is worth making sure that the Department of Ag., Trade and Consumer Protection is aware of it, that the FTC knows this is still happening. Companies are being held accountable.”

Domke said telemarketing has been the number-one complaint to Wisconsin’s consumer protection bureau for almost 20 years.

He encourages you to file a complaint with the state so they can continue to investigate telemarketing companies that don’t follow the law.

“A lot of our investigations start with one phone call. It’s one consumer calling and saying, ‘Hey, I got this call and I’m on the Do Not Call list,’ and from there we just keep tugging on that thread and it turns into investigations like you see here,” Domke said.

LINK: Report a complaint to the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection

LINK: File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.