Wisconsin dairy farmers receive funding through dairy business program

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - Several dairy farmers are able to expand their businesses because of funding from the Dairy Business Innovation Initiative.

Sen. Baldwin visited Gurn-Z Meadow Farm in Columbus on Friday to show her support for the program and watch the impact it had on farmers.

“The industry has made some real headwinds in recent years, whether that’s fluctuations in the price that producers can get for their milk, trade-related issues over time, tariffs, mother nature and extreme weather events, all of those things combined have created real challenges,” Sen. Baldwin said.

Senator Tammy Baldwin started this program in 2018 to help expand the markets of cheesemakers and dairy businesses. She just introduced the Dairy Business Innovation act of 2023 to further increase the resources for Wisconsin businesses.

“This sort of assistance to come in wide ranges, whether that’s trying to make the operation more efficient and lowering costs for operation, marketing assistance, or adding new products, value adding products in that way,” Sen Baldwin said.

Jennifer and Julie Orchard from the Royal Guernsey Creamery said the funding from the program helped them to launch their creamery.

“We’re grateful for the support of DBIA, and we applaud Senator Baldwin for leading the charge to increase funding for dairy innovation,” Orchard said.

