WARMER, LESS HUMID FRIDAY... SPOTTY PM SHOWERS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Plus, a heat wave arrives next week
By David Ernst
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
You’ll see a repetitious weather pattern developing as we head into the weekend. Each morning will start generally dry with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will then build into the afternoon and scattered storms will develop. Storm coverage on Saturday should be higher compared to Friday and Sunday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, storms could still be strong and intensify quickly with heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Highs will be in the lower 80s on Saturday, but it won’t be all that sticky. We’ll have highs in the mid 80s Sunday and it will feel slightly humid. The mugginess continues to build through the middle of next week.

Speaking of next week, we continue to track a developing heat wave... Some of the historic hot weather in the western United States is going to spread to the northeast. While we won’t have record heat in northeast Wisconsin, we are expecting hot high temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s. It’s safe to say the hottest weather so far this summer, will arrive during the middle of EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: An early evening thundershower, then fair skies. A mild night. LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, then scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. Spotty afternoon storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. Spotty afternoon storms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 93 LOW: 71

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Thunderstorms arrive late. HIGH: 95 LOW: 72

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms... especially south. Still hot and humid. HIGH: 90

