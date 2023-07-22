Two people killed in crash outside Kwik Trip in Brown County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are dead and several hurt following a two-vehicle crash in the Village of Allouez.

On Friday, July 21st, at 11:41 p.m. officials were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the Kwik Trip located at 2203 South Webster Avenue.

Police say their investigation shows a 2013 Mercedes, driven by a 21-year-old Green Bay man was traveling northbound on Webster Avenue when he hit a 28-year-old Green Bay man driving a 2012 Toyota Scion that was turning eastbound onto Allouez Avenue.

The Mercedes came to a rest in the parking lot of the Kwik Trip near the fuel pumps, while the Toyota came to a rest in the middle of Webster Avenue. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene as well as a passenger in the Mercedes. Four other people were brought to area hospitals with one patient in critical condition.

A power pole broke off during the crash which caused a power outage in the area. WPS was on scene working to restore power. Parts of Webster Avenue may still be closed between Allouez Avenue and St. Joseph’s Street while the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit investigates the scene.

