SPOTTY STORM CHANCES CONTINUE, BUILDING HEAT & HUMIDITY BY MIDWEEK

It’s taken a long time but we are now in the midst of a real summer weather pattern. Pop-up storms will be possible over the next few days and temperatures will be toasty warm. Expect more heat and humidity by midweek with temperatures soaring into the 90s and heat indices flirting with 100°.

Scattered rain & storms will linger Saturday evening but they will fade away late with the loss of daytime heating. Lows will range from the mid 50s (north) to the low 60s in the Fox Valley and Lakeshore. Some patchy fog is possible. Winds stay light.

Sunday will feature a lot of early day sun but building clouds may turn into spotty afternoon rain & storms once more. While the chance of severe weather is low on Sunday, there could be a few strong storms with winds in excess of 30 mph, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Highs inland look to be in the mid 80s with upper 70s to near 80° more likely near the Lakeshore. Winds will be 5-10 mph.

Highs stay in the 80s on Monday with a continuing chance of spotty rain & storms. 90s are possible starting Tuesday with some spots getting into the low to mid 90s both Wednesday and Thursday. With dew points climbing into the 60s midweek the heat index may approach or surpass 100° at times. We haven’t had heat and humidity at this level all summer long.

Cooler temperatures and higher rain & storm chances look to return by the end of the week and next weekend.

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

SUNDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1″

MONDAY: SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1″

TONIGHT: Chance of evening rain & storms then partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine then partly cloudy. Pop-up rain & storms possible. HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Toasty warm. A few more pop-up showers and storms could occur. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and more humid. Chance of a few spotty storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Heat index may be near 100°. HIGH: 93 LOW: 71

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index near 100°. Chance of a few pop-up storms. HIGH: 95 LOW: 69

FRIDAY: Chance of storms. Warm & humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Chance of storms. HIGH: 84

