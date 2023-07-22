Rescue mission at Big Green Lake ends with recovery of boater’s body

Rescuers search Big Green Lake after a reported possible drowning
Rescuers search Big Green Lake after a reported possible drowning(WBAY)
By Holly Brantley and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Roughly 24 hours after he went missing, search crews in Green Lake County announced they have found a missing boater, presumed drowned in the deep waters of Big Green Lake.

”There’s no foul play,” explained Sheriff Mark Podoll. “We presume it was drowning. I think it was just an accident.”

Sheriff Podoll said a group was spending the afternoon on Thursday, July 20, 2023, out on their pontoon boat and got off the boat to swim. One man who went into the water never came out.

Sheriff Podoll said the search began Thursday late afternoon around 4:45 pm after a 911 call.

“They did a real quick check and found out the individual wasn’t there and they started searching themselves,” said Sheriff Podoll.

Neighbors heard the sirens as teams from multiple counties responded.

”I was sitting on my porch and I heard the sirens and we knew it was windy but we didn’t know if it had anything to do with the lake,” said Tracy Nowacki. “About a half hour later, my husband drove out to check the conditions because he wanted to go fishing and that’s when we found out someone possibly drowned.”

The sheriff noted that about 25 individuals took part in the search, including crews from the Wisconsin DNR, Green Lake County, and dive teams from Winnebago County.

Eventually, they located the man using sonar.

”Without them, we wouldn’t have been able to accomplish this mission,” said Sheriff Podoll, adding the victim was 36 years old. He announced that his heart goes out to the man’s family and friends who never gave up hope.

”They were very supportive. That was nice to see,” said Sheriff Podoll.

Investigators found the man in about 50 feet of water. Depths on Big Green Lake reach more than 200 feet. According to the sheriff, the man wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

”It can happen in a matter of seconds,” warned Sheriff Podoll. “Be safe. Wear your life jacket.”

The sheriff expected the man’s name to be released over the next 48-72 hours.

