Industries where job openings are increasing and decreasing the most

job fair
job fair(WKYT)
By Paxtyn Merten
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Stacker) - After battling persistent inflation for over a year, the Federal Reserve took a break from interest-rate hikes in June 2023 but plans to resume them in late July. At the same time, wages continued to grow—a sign that perhaps the economy isn’t cooling as quickly as the Federal Reserve would like.

The job market also remained strong, with employers adding 209,000 jobs in June 2023. In May, the number of open jobs fell by nearly 500,000 to about 9.8 million, per Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Open jobs were down over 1.6 million from May 2022.

To discover which industries are driving the job market, Stacker used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover report to see which industries grew job openings in May and which saw open positions shrink. Industries are ranked by the percent change in job openings from May 2022 to May 2023. Monthly data is preliminary.

The bureau records job openings on the last business day of the month and calculates the rate as a percent of total employment plus job openings within the industry. Read through the list to gather a snapshot of the economic activity across categories—retail, health care, manufacturing, and more.

Canva

#17. Wholesale trade

- Total job openings, May 2023: 244,000

--- Annual change: -129,000 (down 34.6%)

--- One-month change: -15,000 (down 5.8%)

- Job openings rate: 3.9%

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#16. Retail trade

- Total job openings, May 2023: 829,000

--- Annual change: -336,000 (down 28.8%)

--- One-month change: -125,000 (down 13.1%)

- Job openings rate: 5.1%

Canva

#15. Manufacturing

- Total job openings, May 2023: 604,000

--- Annual change: -233,000 (down 27.8%)

--- One-month change: -64,000 (down 9.6%)

- Job openings rate: 4.4%

Canva

#14. Finance and insurance

- Total job openings, May 2023: 312,000

--- Annual change: -99,000 (down 24.1%)

--- One-month change: -139,000 (down 30.8%)

- Job openings rate: 4.4%

Canva

#13. Information

- Total job openings, May 2023: 190,000

--- Annual change: -51,000 (down 21.2%)

--- One-month change: +9,000 (up 5.0%)

- Job openings rate: 5.8%

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#12. Real estate and rental and leasing

- Total job openings, May 2023: 127,000

--- Annual change: -26,000 (down 17.0%)

--- One-month change: +14,000 (up 12.4%)

- Job openings rate: 5.0%

Canva

#11. Accommodation and food services

- Total job openings, May 2023: 1.2 million

--- Annual change: -223,000 (down 15.9%)

--- One-month change: -39,000 (down 3.2%)

- Job openings rate: 7.7%

Canva

#10. Professional and business services

- Total job openings, May 2023: 1.8 million

--- Annual change: -316,000 (down 14.8%)

--- One-month change: +94,000 (up 5.5%)

- Job openings rate: 7.3%

Canva

#9. Health care and social assistance

- Total job openings, May 2023: 1.7 million

--- Annual change: -262,000 (down 13.2%)

--- One-month change: -285,000 (down 14.2%)

- Job openings rate: 7.5%

Canva

#8. Mining and logging

- Total job openings, May 2023: 30,000

--- Annual change: -3,000 (down 9.1%)

--- One-month change: -6,000 (down 16.7%)

- Job openings rate: 4.5%

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#7. State and local education

- Total job openings, May 2023: 350,000

--- Annual change: -28,000 (down 7.4%)

--- One-month change: +37,000 (up 11.8%)

- Job openings rate: 3.2%

Canva

#6. Construction

- Total job openings, May 2023: 366,000

--- Annual change: -26,000 (down 6.6%)

--- One-month change: +19,000 (up 5.5%)

- Job openings rate: 4.4%

Canva

#5. Arts, entertainment, and recreation

- Total job openings, May 2023: 172,000

--- Annual change: +11,000 (up 6.8%)

--- One-month change: -69,000 (down 28.6%)

- Job openings rate: 6.5%

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#4. State and local government

- Total job openings, May 2023: 609,000

--- Annual change: +59,000 (up 10.7%)

--- One-month change: +41,000 (up 7.2%)

- Job openings rate: 6.2%

Canva

#3. Transportation, warehousing, and utilities

- Total job openings, May 2023: 602,000

--- Annual change: +92,000 (up 18.0%)

--- One-month change: +41,000 (up 7.3%)

- Job openings rate: 7.6%

Canva

#2. Educational services

- Total job openings, May 2023: 213,000

--- Annual change: +42,000 (up 24.6%)

--- One-month change: +45,000 (up 26.8%)

- Job openings rate: 5.1%

create jobs 51 // Shutterstock

#1. Federal government

- Total job openings, May 2023: 173,000

--- Annual change: +36,000 (up 26.3%)

--- One-month change: +24,000 (up 16.1%)

- Job openings rate: 5.6%

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ju Lee
Human remains found in Little Lake Butte des Morts marsh identified
Rescue operation on Green Lake for missing man on July 21, 2023
Rescuers found the body of a missing boater in Big Green Lake
Taylor Schabusiness at a court hearing, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Jury set for Taylor Schabusiness; opening statements begin Monday
David Villareal after sentencing, July 21, 2023
Former Green Bay teacher sentenced for sexually assaulting 2nd-grade students
Video shows rain and hail falling through the roof of a Wisconsin Walmart.
‘Oh my God’: Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart in Wisconsin

Latest News

ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
Two people killed in crash outside Kwik Trip in Brown County
Ju Lee
The remains found in Little Lake Butte Des Morts don't indicate how the man died
Rescue and recovery mission on Big Green Lake on July 21, 2023
Missed boater's body recovered from Big Green Lake
Charles Quintin LaHam
Has anyone seen Charles Quintin LaHam?