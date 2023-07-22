How to beat the heat at EAA

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - EAA is bringing the heat, literally.

Temperatures are predicted to hover around the high 80s and low 90s for several days in a row next week.

Airventure already has volunteers and campers on the grounds but the annual convention officially starts on Monday, July 24, 2023.

And choosing to camp, stay in an RV, or rent a hotel room, can mean making some sacrifices/ For instance, can you live without air conditioning in 90-degree heat for a week?

For one avid airplane enthusiast, the choice is easy.

“A bunch of us camp down at the end of the runway and that’s what we do, we watch airplanes,” said Larry Lyons, a hobby pilot who flew his own plane to the convention.

Even with the heat, Lyons would rather see the planes up close than trek to the RV lots, which are farther away.

“Every airplane has wings, wings create shade, so that’s where we spend most of our time when it’s really, really hot,” Lyons explained.

And Lyons has a tactic for trying to beat the heat

“We purposely park our high-wing airplanes closer to the flight line and then we use that shade to sit under,” Lyons said.

While the temperatures aren’t ideal, EAA said it’s far from the hottest week they’ve experienced.

“A couple of days in a Wisconsin summer where you reach that 90-degree mark is not a crisis situation by any means,” noted Dick Knapinski, EAA Director of Communications.

There are water fountains throughout the campgrounds and showgrounds where people can access free water. Other ways to cool off include utilizing the showers on the campgrounds or visiting the airconditioned exhibits, which are open to the public.

“Stock up on the ice, stock up on the water, take care of yourself, and find some shade if you need it,” Knapinski advised.

EAA says it has contingency plans if the heat will exceed current expectations.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.