Has anyone seen Charles Quintin LaHam?

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - Charles Quintin LaHam was last seen on Friday, July 21, 2023, at around 4.30 pm.m in Egg Harbor. He wanted to drive home to Rhinelander - but got lost, according to authorities.

Charles Quintin LaHam is white, 70 years old, stands 5 feet 10 inches, and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and partially grey hair. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and a black hat.

He is driving a silver 2016 Nissan Rogue with Wisconsin plates 455 FKB.

If you have information about Mr. LaHam’s whereabouts, please call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5201

