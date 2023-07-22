Crash in Allouez claims two lives, one person is critically injured

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Two dead after early morning crash)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - On Friday, July 21st, 2023, at approximately 11:41 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the Kwik Trip located at 2203 South Webster Avenue in the Village of Allouez.

Preliminary investigation shows that a 2013 Mercedes Model E driven by a 21-year-old Green Bay man was traveling northbound on Webster Avenue when it struck a 2012 Toyota Scion driven by a 28-year-old man from the Green Bay area that was turning eastbound onto Allouez Avenue from Webster Avenue.

The Mercedes stopped in the parking lot of the Kwik Trip near the fuel pumps, the Toyota ended up in the middle of Webster Avenue. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased at the scene as was a passenger in the Mercedes. Four other people were brought to area hospitals with one patient in critical condition. The identities of the deceased parties are being withheld pending family notification.

A power pole broke off during the crash which caused a power outage in the area. Wisconsin Public Service crews are on-scene and are working on restoring power.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to investigate and process the scene. Members of the Green Bay Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Brown County Highway Department also assisted at the scene. Webster Ave is still closed off between Allouez Ave and St. Joseph’s St currently.

There are no further details to be released at this time.

